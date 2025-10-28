Abida Parveen's dismisses rumours suggesting singer's ill-health

(Web Desk) - Abida Parveen’s management team has strongly denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the legendary singer’s health, calling them completely baseless and exaggerated.

In a statement shared via her official Instagram stories, the team reassured fans that the Sufi music icon is in good health. “Hello, everybody! We have said this before, but it bears repeating - Abida Ji is perfectly healthy and well, Alhamdulillah,” the statement read.

The post criticised the irresponsible spread of unverified news, pointing out that even some well-known media outlets had reported such claims without proper verification. “These rumours have been blown out of proportion, and it is disappointing that certain outlets published them without confirmation or any credible proof,” the team added.

Thanking fans for their concern, the statement urged everyone to verify information before sharing it further. “We truly appreciate your love and concern, but please make sure the information you share online is authentic,” it said.

The team also appealed to media platforms to remove all unconfirmed posts about Parveen’s health. “We formally request all media outlets to take down any unverified stories regarding Abida Ji’s health. We apologise for the unnecessary worry caused to her fans. Please keep her in your prayers. Thank you.”

Rumours about Abida Parveen’s illness began circulating over the weekend, with some false reports even claiming she was battling cancer and had been denied free treatment at a hospital. Her team’s latest clarification aims to put an end to all such unfounded speculation.

