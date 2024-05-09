Prince Harry says didn't prevent King Charles from gifting Archie £18k birthday present

A Royal expert said King had previously given Prince William's son Prince George a similar gift

LONDON (Web Desk) - Prince Harry has reportedly denied claims that he is preventing King Charles from giving his son, Archie, a birthday present.

It's been suggested that the King wanted to gift his grandson a unique playhouse worth around £18,000, but Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be against it.

Author Tom Quinn previously revealed that King Charles had proposed gifting Archie a shepherd's hut playhouse, complete with bunks and bookshelves.

The Royal expert shared that the King had previously given Prince William's son, Prince George, a similar gift, in an effort to show equal affection for all his grandchildren.

However, Tom alleged that Meghan wants Archie to associate his birthday "with all things American" as he is "constantly asking" about his Royal Family in the UK. A source close to Harry and Meghan has refuted these allegations.

Tom said: "Charles also suggested that he give Archie a playhouse not a plastic child's playhouse, but a superb hand-made shepherd's hut, complete with bunks and bookshelves.

Charles hates the idea that Harry might think he favours one grandchild over another and he has already given Prince George a similar hut which reputedly cost a cool £18,000.

"He would love to give Archie something similar but knows that Meghan and Harry are against it. Meghan wants Archie to associate his birthday with all things American because Archie is already constantly asking about his royal family in the UK.

