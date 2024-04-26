Nazish Jahangir says screenshot declining Babar's 'marriage proposal' fake

Expresses disappointment at behaviour of the trolls

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Actress Nazish Jahangir has said the screenshot of an Instagram post showing she had declined a supposed proposal from cricketer Babar Azam was fake.

Nazish issued the response after the fake screenshot of an Instagram post went viral. Sharing the fabricated screenshot, she said she did not post such a statement regarding the trolls and it was not in her upbringing.

It allegedly showed her harshly criticising those trolling her for declining the supposed proposal from Babar.

Denouncing the fabricated screenshot, Nazish expressed disappointment at the behaviour of the trolls. She stated: “It’s sad how these barbarians show their true colours or defame not just me, but also our Babar Azam.

“They are screaming [out of] respect for him, I can only feel pity for them.” Despite facing trolling and abuse, Nazish maintained her stance:

“I’m only saying this because I don’t want to say any nonsense because there’s a lot of difference between your calibre and mine… so go on.” The alleged instagram post had triggered a negative reaction from Babar’s fans.

Reacting to her response, a fan of Babar Azam said, “Babar would not propose to someone like Nazish.” One said: “She rejected him because she knows Babar deserves better.”

Another commented: “Babar will prefer a pious wife unlike Nazish.” One stated: “Frankly speaking, a lot of people don’t even know Nazish Jahangir, while the entire Pakistan knows Babar.”

Nazish Jahangir is facing backlash following her remark regarding a hypothetical marriage proposal from Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam.

In an Instagram Q&A, she was asked how she would respond if Azam proposed to her. Nazish replied: “I will say no.” In an attempt to avoid further criticism, she switched her Instagram account from public to private. She is not accessible since then.