Miss Universe rebuffs report of Saudi Arabia's participation in competition

Follow on Published On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 23:18:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has refuted the reports that Saudi Arabia will be competing in the Miss Universe competition for the first time.

As per the announcement made last week, it was reported that Rumy Alqahtani will represent the Kingdom in the 73rd edition of the international competition.

The 27-year-old Alqahtani announced her entry on Instagram with the following message: “I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe International 2024 competition. This is the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition”.

However, the competition body itself seems to have refuted these claims.

“We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia and any such claims are false and misleading.

“The selection of contestants to represent their respective countries in the Miss Universe competition is a rigorous process that adheres strictly to our policies and guidelines.

“Each country’s selection is carried out in accordance with established criteria and regulations, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection of participants.”

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), with its main offices in the US, Mexico, and Thailand, is the organization behind the popular international beauty pageant Miss Universe.