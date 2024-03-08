Russia says didn't attack Zelensky's motorcade with Greek PM in Odessa

Medvedev says no intention to target Zelensky's convoy

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Russia has rejected claims it attacked Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's motorcade with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odessa.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev refuted claims of any such plan. Responding to recent events,

Medvedev stated that there was no intention to target Zelensky's convoy, dismissing speculation surrounding the explosion that occurred near the motorcade on March 6.

In a statement on his Telegram channel, Medvedev emphasized the lack of evidence supporting allegations of an attack, affirming that Russian forces would have acted decisively if such plans existed.

While addressing the incident, he expressed regret over the circumstances surrounding the missile launch, noting its predetermined trajectory.

"It's regrettable that the missile was directed precisely to a pre-planned location," remarked Medvedev, reflecting on the situation.

Despite the unfolding events, he concluded his post with the Latin adage "Nullum malum sine aliquo bono" (There is, in fact, no evil without some good), suggesting a nuanced perspective on the situation.

Medvedev's remarks come amidst heightened tensions in the region, following the explosion near Zelensky's motorcade during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The incident has sparked debates and raised concerns over security measures and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the explosion, Medvedev's comments offer a glimpse into the Russian perspective on the matter, highlighting divergent narratives and interpretations amid the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

