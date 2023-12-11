Rumours regarding Zakir Naik's death are untrue

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Rumors circulating on the social media have falsely claimed that Dr Zakir Naik has passed away, causing unwarranted concern among his followers and the public.

On Sunday morning, social media erupted with rumors of Dr Zakir Naik’s demise at the age of 58. Despite the widespread speculation, no reliable source has officially confirmed the news.

As of now, Zakir Naik is reported to be alive and in good health, with no concrete evidence supporting the circulating death rumors.

In 2016, India imposed a ban on his organization, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), and filed an FIR against him for allegedly promoting hate speech. Indian media reported accusations of his involvement in inciting Muslim youth and terrorists in India and abroad to commit acts of terrorism.

Since 2017, Dr Naik has been residing in Malaysia. Earlier this year, he was invited as a ‘state guest’ by Oman to deliver two religious lectures in Muscat during Ramzan. It was reported that India urged Omani authorities to arrest and extradite him back to India.

In September, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq, extended a telephonic invitation for Dr Naik to visit Pakistan.

Despite his global recognition, Dr Naik continues to face criticism in India, and there has been heightened speculation about his life and whereabouts. In July, false reports circulated about his arrest, and now, fresh, unsubstantiated rumors are circulating about his death.

However, a thorough investigation into these claims has revealed them to be unfounded fabrications. As of December 2023, Dr Zakir Naik is alive and in good health.

There is no credible evidence to support the rumors surrounding his death, suggesting that the misinformation is likely a deliberate and malicious attempt to orchestrate a death hoax without any factual basis.

