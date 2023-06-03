Politics is not on Ali Zafar's agenda
He request not to believe such lies
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s famous singer Ali Zafar has denied speculations of joining politics and called the news ‘baseless’.
Taking to Twitter, he urged the fans not to believe such rumours adding he did not have any intention in this regard.
He also mocked the propagator of news to learn ‘good editing’ while once again requesting the social media fraternity to not believe such lies.
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 1, 2023