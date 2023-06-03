Politics is not on Ali Zafar's agenda

He request not to believe such lies

03 June,2023 05:17 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s famous singer Ali Zafar has denied speculations of joining politics and called the news ‘baseless’.

Taking to Twitter, he urged the fans not to believe such rumours adding he did not have any intention in this regard.

He also mocked the propagator of news to learn ‘good editing’ while once again requesting the social media fraternity to not believe such lies.

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 1, 2023