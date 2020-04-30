Fake news of Maulana Tariq Jameel's second marriage spreading on social media

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The fake news about the seconf marriage of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is spreading on social media.

The Islamic scholar shared a screenshot on the social networking site Twitter, with fake news written on top of the screenshot.

A screenshot shared by a well-known cleric said that Maulana Tariq Jameel s second wife has been surfaced.

Maulana Tariq Jameel took to social media to debunk news regarding his second marriage, saying that it was "fake news".

Taking to Twitter, the scholar warned about false information, saying that some channels are spreading fake news on social media about my second marriage which has nothing to do with reality.

“Be aware of the false information! Some channels are spreading fake news on social media about my second marriage which has nothing to do with reality. May Allah guide them,” Maulana Tariq Jameel tweeted.