Fake news regarding Balochistan CM's resignation spreading on social media

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The fake news regarding Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s resignation has been started to spread on social media.

According to the details, political fronts are active in Balochistan and the opposition has filed a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Balochistan in the Assembly. After no-confidence motion, Senate Chairman and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sadiq Sanjrani are trying to sort out the difference within the party members.

Meanwhile, fake news is circulating on social media in which it is being said that Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan has resigned and he has sent his resignation to Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha.

Following to the news, spokesperson for provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani, has said that Jam Kamal Khan would remain the chief minister of Balochistan till August 18, 2023.

He also said that Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate was trying to remove the minor differences that existed in the party. Categorically rejecting the news with regard to the resignation of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Shahwani said that action ought to have been taken against the concerned news channel that disseminated the said fake news.

Liaquat Shahwani said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has been on equal footing since the formation of the provincial government with the objective of protecting the rights of the people of the province. He also said that news regarding resignation of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, was unfounded, adding that Khan would remain the Chief Minister of Balochistan till August 18, 2023.

He said that people should not pay attention to self-made propaganda. All the political parties in the provincial coalition government are with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and have full confidence in him. “The provincial government has the full support of allies. Not only the no-confidence motion has failed miserably, but the opposition will also have to face failure and its wish will never be fulfilled.”