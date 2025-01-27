Sana Javed admires husband to be dedicated photographer

(Web Desk) – Sana Javed is all praise for her husband Shoaib Malik’s prowess in photography, with comments that her husband has turned out to be a perfect photographer for her on date night.

The couple is spending quality Qatar in celebrating their first year of marriage. Media enthusiasts flood comments box with interesting views, with one saying, "Queen! I am obsessed with you.” Another said, "You glow differently with him”.

Turning to Instagram, the Dunk star shared picture-perfect clicks from a date night with her husband.

In the images, Sana flaunts her contagious smile to perfection,

Other clicks showed the actress giving an epic glimpse to her outfit standing beside Malik.

In the shared caption, the Khaani actress went on to credit the ace cricketer, "My husband takes really good pictures. Date night."

Soon after the picture-perfect duo sent pulses racing over their romantic outing, netizens rushed to comment.

