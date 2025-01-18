Eminent Sufi poet Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on his death anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Eminent Sufi poet Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on his death anniversary

His quotes make one able to understand the realities of world, his poetry equally poignant.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Jan 2025 18:21:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - It has been 32 years since eminent poet and author Wasif Ali Wasif bade adieu to this mortal world.

Known for his in-depth understanding of the human nature and a simple yet powerful style to explain it, Wasif Ali Wasif left an indelible mark on the literary world.

His quotes make one able to understand the realities of nature, his poetry equally poignant.

Not only was he good in education, the author also played some sports, notably hockey, with dexterity.

The writer chose teaching as a professional career. Also, he continued with his journey of spiritualism and emerged as a celebrated spiritual leader.

His most important works include Kiran Kiran Sooraj, Qatra Qatra Qulzam, Harf Harf Haqeeqat, Dil Darya Samundar, Dareechay, Gumnaam Adeeb and Zikr Habeeb. His famous poetry collection include Charagh Shab Zaad and Bharay Bharolay.

On Jan 18, 993, the author left for the heavenly abode.

