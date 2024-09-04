'If anyone wants to see me, can come here': Karachi cop 'TikToker's video lands her in trouble

Woman police constable suspended after posting an 'irresponsible' TikTok video

KARACHI: A woman police constable in Karachi has been suspended after posting an “irresponsible” TikTok video in which she can be seen inviting viewers to meet her at a location where she and some other colleagues had been posted on duty, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Maria Gill, a constable at the Gizri police station, shared a video on TikTok showing her and a group of colleagues stationed at a bus stand.

“Hello guys ... So, today I’m deputed at Mai Kolachi Road, near Bahria College,” she says in the video, moving the camera to show fellow policewomen in the background.

“As you can see, the entire team is present here, and that’s my bike parked over there. If anyone wants to meet me, they can come here.”

The video prompted “immediate action” from police authorities, who suspended Gill for her actions, Syed Asad Raza, Deputy Inspector General of Police for South Karachi, said, adding that government servants were required to maintain “discretion and moderation” in their use of social media and uphold “high standards of propriety.”

“As seen in the video, she is also unnecessarily endangering the privacy and lives of her fellow colleagues,” Raza told Arab News.

“The police are a professional institution and such irresponsible acts cannot be tolerated.”

Raza said Gill had been served a notice to explain her actions and would stay suspended as long as disciplinary proceedings were ongoing.