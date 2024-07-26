Why is everyone obsessed with viral Apple dance on TikTok?

Entertainment Entertainment Why is everyone obsessed with viral Apple dance on TikTok?

Why can't celebs stop dancing to it?

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 02:45:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - It’s highly unlikely for you to have missed out on the viral "Apple" dance that is taking over the internet, with one Hollywood celebrity at a time.

The viral "Apple" dance is a song by Charli xcx whose song is one for all those who are enjoying Brat summer (another internet trend that has shaken the GenZs).

Celebrating Charli xcx's viral song Apple, celebrities have been taking over TikTok and Instagram with their twist to what fans call “epic choreography”. "Apple" is part of the pop star’s latest album Brat, which has gone viral for good reason.

The "Apple" song choreography is thanks to TikTok creator Kelley Heyer who created a dance to the song.

Reacting to its popularity, Kelley said, "1 month ago I made a dance on a whim and now look at everyone dancing and along and having so much fun.”

Another celebrity who joined the trend was Brooke Shields. She made a cheeky comment about her two daughters, Rowan and Grier Henchy in her caption. She shared the video and wrote, "My girls keep telling me it’s a brat summer. I thought that started when they were born!"

In another video, actress Ashley Tisdale jumped on TikTok to share a video while showing off her growing baby bump. She is currently pregnant. She wrote, "I may be pregnant but I'm still having a brat summer.”

Adding to the fun is the creator herself too. Charli xcx herself shared a video dancing alongside tourmate Troye Sivan and photographer Terrence O'Connor back in June.

She wrote, “epic choreo moment incoming on sweat tour !” referencing the duo's co-headlining tour.