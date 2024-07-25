Yasir Hussain in hot water over 'idea' to legalise adult content

The actor said he had suggested to legalise stage dance

Thu, 25 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - Yasir Hussain has been taken to task by the citizens for his alleged suggestion that adult content should be legalised in Pakistan to collect revenue.

The allegation the actor has rejected with the claim that he had suggested that stage dance should be given a legal cover instead of proscribing it.

Yasir Hussain’s suggestion to legalise such content stirred up a storm of criticism and backlash.

The actor asserted that he personally does not indulge in adult content nor has any inclination to produce such material.

However, he argued that regulating and legalising the industry could potentially generate revenue for the government.

He stated: “There should be adult entertainment in Pakistan. Because whoever needs it will find it some way.”

“Why not legalise porn and let the government and people make money from it.”

The public response was swift and condemning, with individuals expressing disappointment and disapproval of Yasir Hussain’s viewpoint.

A user questioned: “Wth! Is he out of his mind or something?”

One wrote: “Just because people are addicted to it, government should legalise it. Wow. What a statement.”

Another commented: “Never liked him. Always giving controversial statements to stay in the limelight.”

One stated: “Shame on him and his thoughts.”

In the wake of the backlash, Yasir Hussain clarified his position, vehemently denying that he advocated for the legalisation of pornography.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Fear God. When did I say such a thing?

“I just said Pakistan ranks number 1 in porn consumption meanwhile they ban stage dances. I said they should legalise stage dance too then so whoever wants to watch watches it.”