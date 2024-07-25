Is Sajal Aly staging comeback in Bollywood?

Reports suggest she has been approached for film ‘Fauji’

(Web Desk) – This is may be exciting news for the fans that their favourite actor Sajal Aly is likely to stage a comeback in Bollywood with film ‘Fauji’, reports suggest.

Even more thrilling is the revelation that she may star alongside none other than Baahubali star Prabhas.

The film, titled Fauji, will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his work on the film Sita Rammam.

It is reported that Sajal Aly, who has garnered immense popularity and success in the film industry, has been approached for Fauji.

The makers of the movie wanted a pan-Asian actress for the role of the secondary heroine.

The actress has already made her mark in the Indian entertainment industry with her role as Sridevi’s daughter in the 2017 film Mom.

This was shortly before Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018, on which Sajal Aly expressed that she felt like losing her mother.

While she hasn’t actively pursued projects in India, her talent and on-screen presence have earned her a massive fan following overseas.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauji boasts a substantial budget, indicating a grand cinematic experience in the making.

The film’s pre-production is progressing rapidly, with talented composer Vishal Chandrasekhar working on the music.

In fact, three songs have already been recorded, heightening the anticipation surrounding the film.

Notably, large sets are being constructed in and around Hyderabad, setting the stage for an immersive visual experience.

Rumours have also been circulating that Prabhas will portray the role of a British soldier in Fauji, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

The news of Sajal Aly’s potential comeback in Bollywood has sparked excitement among her devoted fan base.

The pairing with Prabhas has created a buzz and fans eagerly await further updates on the project.

