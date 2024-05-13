Celebrities pour their heart out on Mother's Day

Entertainment Entertainment Celebrities pour their heart out on Mother's Day

Celebs wish happiness, longevity and health to all mothers

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 17:27:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mother's Day seems to have flown by in the midst of the everyday routines.

A number of famous people wished the superwomen who shaped them into the persons viewers see them as on social media.

To begin with, actor Ahad Raza Mir posted a somewhat unusual request for his mother on Instagram.

A picture of the duo caught in a frank pose was captioned, "You wouldn't be a mother without me. You're welcome. Thank me. I came into this world to bless you. You owe me. I dedicate this post to all the sons out there. We deserve a son's day. Go tell your mothers they ain't mothers without you. Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there. Most importantly, mine."

Maya Ali, who became indelible for her work in 'Man Mayal', shared a loving picture with her mother and penned, "Thank you for always listening to even those words which I never say," said the star, brimming with gratitude. She added, "Thank you for sitting by my side all night when I don’t feel good and being there in all the good and bad times. Amma these words can’t ever be enough to describe what a "mother” does for her children. Whatever I am today, I owe it all to you, because without you nothing would have been possible."

Another known actor Yasir Hussain posted a picture of his mother giving his nephew a kiss. He wished his mother a happy birthday, comparing his nephew to his son Kabir.

Ayeza Khan shared her mother’s pic and wrote, "Dear Mama, I’ve never felt the need to make friends, not because I don’t value them, but because I love to cherish every moment spent with you. You’ve been and will always be my best friend forever." Joking about how the duo fight and argue, the star furthered, "Every single day I strive to be an example for Hoorain, and I owe that to you for setting the perfect example for me. Only the strongest women can empower others, and you’ve made me stronger in countless ways. May Allah always protect you, granting you a long and healthy life. Every aspect of my life is dedicated to you, Mama. Thank you for everything."

Hania Aamir shared a fun moment with her mother and said, "Happy Mother’s Day to my angel!" she wrote, hilariously adding her hopes for her mom to always think of her faded jeans as being dirty. She added, "Love you and I know you stalk me from your secret account."

On the other side, Indian stars also shower their mums with love. Tara Sutaria paid homage to her mom by recreating one of her looks.

The late Irrfan Khan's son, actor Babil Khan, shared images of his parents and wrote, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn’t for Sutapa Sikdar. Every day is Mother’s Day"

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a photo from his mother's youth, adding alongside, "Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you." Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a lengthy note on the occasion, wishing her mother and also sharing what it's like to be a new mum.