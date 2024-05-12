Nemo's hometown celebrates Eurovision win

BIEL (AFP) – Nemo fans partied in the streets of Biel after their hometown hero won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on Sunday.

The city is planning to throw an official bash in honour of Nemo Mettler after the 24-year-old triumphed in the glitzy annual television spectacular.

"Nemo you are the best! You did it! You won the Eurovision final! Your enthusiasm and authentic performance convinced everyone!" the city said on X.

"Congratulations! Your city of Bienne is extremely proud of you: bravo and thank you! You carried the colours of Bienne high throughout the whole world!

"We look forward to celebrating your victory soon in Bienne at an official public reception."

Known by both its German and French names, Biel/Bienne in northwest Switzerland is the largest bilingual city in the country and the heart of the Alpine nation's watchmaking industry.

In front of a giant screen, several hundred people gathered to watch the Eurovision action live from Malmo in Sweden and cheer on Nemo.

Supporters sat at benches and tables surrounded by food trucks, enjoying a bottle of wine or a beer in the warm Saturday evening weather on the city's General Dufour Street.

They waved the Swiss flag, stood on the benches and sang along during Nemo's performance in Malmo, applauding and cheering at the end, with one fan waving a Eurovision scarf in the red-and-white Swiss colours.

As the scores came in from 37 voting countries, Nemo led from the start. That fuelled the party mood in Nemo's home town as the show rolled on past midnight.

"Biel is proud of Nemo and Nemo's career, which began in Biel's training centres and cultural institutions," the city said on its website.

"Nemo regularly showed how much the simplicity and open-mindedness of the bilingual city of Biel had inspired and positively influenced Nemo's cultural journey."

Switzerland's Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider congratulated Nemo on X, calling the Eurovision final victory "a spotlight on your multiple talents and recognition of your personality imbued with exuberance, sensitivity, intimacy and audacity".

The Rex cinema broadcast Thursday's second semi-final live, with Nemo among the 10 to make it through to Saturday night's extravaganza.

The artist's former singing teacher Eli Schewa Dreyfus was in the audience. "He took to the stage like a fish to water and when I did Mozart arias, he took to it very quickly," she told RTS television.

"He put on a show that you can't imagine how he learned to do so, because he was so naturally gifted on stage."

Glenda Gonzalez Bassi, the city's director of training, culture and sport, said Nemo had performed on stage at the municipal theatre and at the Lakelive festival.

"Nemo's career and talent are remarkable and unique -- a perfect example of the diversity and openness of Biel's culture," she said.

"Nemo creates and moves freely between classical, alternative and popular culture.

"A wonderful example of the inclusive and dynamic culture that we are proud of in Biel."

Sunday's victory was only the third time Switzerland had won Eurovision.

Lys Assia won the first-ever contest in 1956 with "Refrain", and Canadian then-starlet Celine Dion triumphed in 1988 singing "Ne partez pas sans moi".

As per tradition, Switzerland will host Eurovision next year.

Switzerland staged the 1956 contest at the Teatro Kursaal in Lugano and declined to host again in 1957, while the 1989 event was held in the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne.