Aagha Ali says specific sections of media 'does not accept him'

Entertainment Entertainment Aagha Ali says specific sections of media 'does not accept him'

Aagha Ali says specific sections of media 'does not accept him'

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 19:19:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan entertainment industry talented actor Aagha Ali has claimed that a specific section of the showbiz world “does not accept him”.

Ali said they have not only dismissed his performances but alos failed to review many dramas.

He made these remarks in an interview with a YouTube podcast wherein he talked about why he doesn't attend award shows and why he only received one award during his almost 20-year long career.

"The year my dramas got record-breaking TRPs, I did not even get nominated. I don't go to award shows to just clap, however, I do want to go but I am upset with this part of industry which doesn't accept me but I do accept them," said the 37-year-old actor.

He said he has acted in almost 100 dramas in his career, but he has received only one award.

The reason he said he is "not part of any lobby" but he has an award by the public.

"There are some people in our country who think that they are better than everyone and no one can say anything to them," he said.