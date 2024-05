Is Britney Spears' family fret about her mental health?

It will be even harder now to get Britney under any kind of control

(Web Desk) - Britney Spears’ family is said to be unable to “go near her”.

The Toxic singer, 42, hit the headlines when she was photographed hobbling out of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles topless and dressed in a blanket after an alleged bust-up with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, and has since blamed her estranged mother Lynne Spears for the incident.

An insider close to Britney Spears told Page Six about their fears for her isolation from her relatives and her mental health: “It will be even harder now to get Britney under any kind of control.

“Her family can’t go near her...I worry that everyone else who comes into her orbit only wants her money.

“It’s an absolute tragedy and there is just absolutely no way for it to end well.”

Spears is also estranged from her father Jamie Spears, 71, after battling for an end to the 13-year conservatorship deal that gave him control over her finances and personal life, which a court cut off in November 2021.

A source familiar with the case told Page Six: “So many, many, many guardrails were put into place (in her conservatorship) – some could say a few too many, and perhaps for a little too long – but now that every last one of them has been removed, the world is getting to see what Britney is like when left to her own devices and it’s not good.”

Spears was seen hobbling out of the Chateau Marmont barefoot and wrapped in a blanket, wearing only underwear as she was escorted towards emergency services.

Multiple reports said she had fought with her alleged ex-boyfriend Soliz – but the singer has since insisted paramedics were only called to the hotel as she suffered a sprained ankle.

She also said paramedics arrived at the hotel “illegally”.