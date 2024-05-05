Does Yumna Zaidi look dazzling even without makeup?

But she says she is beautiful without makeup

(Web Desk) - In a video, versatile TV star Yumna Zaidi seems saying she is good even without makeup.

Pakistani showbiz industry's one of the top actors Yumna Zaidi is all praise for her beauty in the clip during a conversation with her makeup artist.

Known for her stellar performances in drama serials such as "Tere Bina," "Sadaqay Tumhare," and "Bakhra," Yumna Zaidi has gained fame not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh. A brief video of Yumna Zaidi is going viral on social media.

In the video, Yumna Zaidi is present with her makeup artist Tabish Khawaja, preparing to get her makeup done.

Addressing her makeup artist in the video, Yumna Zaidi says, "I look good even without makeup, but today you are going to make me look very beautiful with makeup."

Commenting on this video, a fan said, “It was indeed true that Yumna Zaidi looked very beautiful even without makeup; Allah has blessed her with great beauty."