'You are light to our world': Kohli's birthday post for Anushka clicks heart

(Web Desk) A loving and impressive birthday wish message from Virat Kohli to his wife Anushka Sharma on her 36th birthday conquers the heart of netizens, who brim the internet with their prayers for the couple.

Virat Kohli, the star Indian cricketer, melted hearts once again with his heartfelt birthday wish to his wife, Anushka Sharma, as she turned 36 on May 1st.

Their fans, affectionately known as #Virushka, eagerly awaited this moment, and Kohli didn't disappoint. Taking to Instagram, he shared a tender message alongside adorable pictures of the couple.

In his post, Virat Kohli expressed profound gratitude for having Anushka in his life, stating, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

Similarly, Anushka Sharma reciprocates love and admiration for her husband, expressing her affection publicly.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.

Despite Sharma's successful career in the film industry, she has prioritized her family over work, especially after becoming a mother.