Asim Azhar's much-awaited album 'Bematlab' released

The album has seven tracks including five collaborations with fellow singers

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 01:13:33 PKT

(Web Desk) - Asim Azhar’s much-awaited album ‘Bematlab’ has finally been released.

As the countdown commenced, the 27-year-old singer unveiled the lineup of songs, teasing exciting collaborations with both industry veterans and emerging talents.

The album has seven tracks including five collaborations with fellow singers.

While familiar names like Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus bring nostalgia with tracks like "Bematlab" and "Karma," respectively, it is the promise of new musical partnerships that truly sparked anticipation.

Hasan Raheem, known for his contemporary flair and innovation, Hasan lent his talents to the track "You," while Nehaal Naseem has infused the album with energy on "Mujhsa Na." Umair has made an appearance on "Kyun."

Fans and showbiz colleagues flocked to the post to relay their support and best wishes.

Joining them was Asim’s fiancé Meerub Ali who hyped the singer, saying, “the most dramatic entry ever” and in another comment she penned, “ap cha gaye hou” (you are everywhere).

