Goldi Brar, main accused in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, killed in US

(Web Desk) – Goldy Brar, a notorious criminal who is the main suspect in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in the US.

The shooting incident happened at Fairmont and Holt Avenue according to reports from News18 and a few other Indian news websites.

Unidentified attackers reportedly attacked Goldy Brar and one of his assistants outside of his US residence.

After launching an attack, the assailants swiftly fled. After being brought to the hospital, one of the victims passed away from their wounds.

Citing a long-standing rivalry, Goldy Brar's sworn adversaries Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir have claimed credit for the attack.

Born Satinderjeet Brar in India, Goldy Brar was a well-known criminal with a record of violent and drug-related crimes.

Notably, he openly acknowledged on social media that he planned the murder of well-known Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, demonstrating his brashness and lack of regret.