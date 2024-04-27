Movie Kalki 2898 AD's poster unveiled starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

(Web Desk) - Fans are getting excited as the official release date for "Kalki 2989 AD" has finally been revealed.

With a few scenes reshot in Hindi, the film was mostly shot in Telugu.

Nag Ashwin is co-writing and directing the planned 2024 Indian epic science-fiction dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD and is based on Hindu mythology.

Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Prabhas plays the main role.

The caption accompanying the newly released poster on Instagram, which was shared by the "kalki2898ad" account, said, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow."

The film was first announced in February 2020, but the production faced a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming finally began in July 2021 in a futuristic set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and occurred sporadically in several legs over the next three years before wrapping in March 2024.