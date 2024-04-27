Aiman Khan's doppelganger unhappy with comparisons, cites unnecessary trolling by netizens

Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 16:55:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Social media content creator Mona Liza has gained widespread attention due to her striking likeness to a renowned Pakistani drama industry’s actor Aiman Khan.

While many people would be thrilled to have their face compared to the photos of superstars, Mona is the subject of a doppelganger storm that has persisted since the photos were made public.

Images of Mona dancing at a wedding went viral on social media, drawing both comparisons and criticism in quick succession.

In case anyone thought the influencer was intentionally trying to imitate the Ishq Tamasha actor, Mona prepared a fierce response on her Instagram account. She started off by making it clear in an emotional post that she had never specifically looked for any analogies of this kind.

In a frustrating manner she said, “I never said I looked like Aiman Khan and people have gone mad and they leave bad comments on my videos because they are jealous.”

Mona added, “Stop dirtying up my account. People are making my life miserable with their DMs.”

The outburst had seemingly little effect on a large number of Mona’s followers, with at least one user writing, “You are also cute but you don't look like Aiman Khan.”

However, several of Mona’s fans sympathised with her predicament, with one commenter noting, “You really look like Aiman!” as another gushed, “You are even prettier.”