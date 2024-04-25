Taylor Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department' shatters sales records

Entertainment Entertainment Taylor Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department' shatters sales records

She sells over 700,000 vinyl copies just in three days

Follow on Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 03:39:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - The ‘Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift has broken its record for the highest weekly sales of a vinyl album, accomplishing this feat in just three days.

Over the weekend, Swift’s album sold 700,000 LP copies, surpassing her previous record set by “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” which sold 693,000 copies in a week last October.

Billboard reported this achievement, highlighting Swift’s continued success in the vinyl market.

Earlier in October 2022, Swift’s album “Midnights” also set a weekly vinyl sales record with 570,000 copies sold in the LP format.

It’s worth noting that these records are specific to the “modern era” since 1991 when SoundScan began tracking sales across various formats. While there may have been albums selling more than 700,000 vinyl copies per week in previous decades, such data wasn’t collected at the time.

Nonetheless, Swift’s remarkable achievements in LP sales remain unparalleled in recent history.