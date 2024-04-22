Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in -law passes away in road accident

Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 17:26:42 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law passed away in a deadly traffic accident on Monday.

Sarita Tiwari and her husband Rajesh Tiwari, also known as Munna Tiwari, became the victims of a serious car accident in Nirsa that left their family devastated.

Sarita Tiwari suffered serious injuries in the crash and is currently in critical care at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, while Rajesh Tiwari had lost his life.

The couple was going from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal, when the tragedy occurred.

Rajesh Tiwari passed away from his wounds despite the quick actions of both residents and emergency personnel, while Sarita Tiwari is still in serious condition in the surgical intensive care unit.

When the accident happened, Rajesh Tiwari, an Indian Railways employee stationed in Chittaranjan, was making his way back from his village to his duty station.