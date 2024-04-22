In-focus

'Will you marry Babar Azam'? Here's what Nazish Jahangir replies

Actor held a question-answer session with her fans on social media

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Actor Nazish Jahangir has talked about her marriage with Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam. 

Nazish, who enjoys 1.2 million followers on Instagram, held a question-answer session with her fans on social media.

A large number of fans asked several questions while many gave different advices to the actor.

“What will be your reply if Babar Azam offers you to tie the knot,” a fan asked a question that Nazish shared on her Instagram story.

“Mazraat hi karungi”, the actor posted on her story. 

The screenshot went viral on social media in minutes as fans started sharing it on different platforms.

