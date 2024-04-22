'Will you marry Babar Azam'? Here's what Nazish Jahangir replies
Entertainment
Actor held a question-answer session with her fans on social media
LAHORE (Web Desk) - Actor Nazish Jahangir has talked about her marriage with Pakistani cricket team skipper Babar Azam.
Nazish, who enjoys 1.2 million followers on Instagram, held a question-answer session with her fans on social media.
A large number of fans asked several questions while many gave different advices to the actor.
Also Read: Is Babar Azam going to tie the knot?
“What will be your reply if Babar Azam offers you to tie the knot,” a fan asked a question that Nazish shared on her Instagram story.
“Mazraat hi karungi”, the actor posted on her story.
Also Read: Nazish Jahangir opens up about controversy with Mohsin Abbas Haider
The screenshot went viral on social media in minutes as fans started sharing it on different platforms.