Two shooters involved in firing outside Salman Khan's house arrested

Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 17:19:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the accused involved in firing at Salman Khan's Bandra West home, were arrested in Gujarat's Bhuj district.

The two, who left Mumbai after the incident, will be brought to the city on Tuesday for more questioning, according to reports. Later in the day, they are scheduled to appear in court to address the accusations relating to the incident.

The arrests come after suspects’ images were circulated on social media platforms. The shooting, which occurred around 5 am outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments, saw four shots fired from a motorcycle before the assailants fled.

As luck would have it, no injuries were reported, and Salman was confirmed to be present at home during the incident.

After the shooting, the suspects reportedly left their motorcycle outside of a neighboring church and walked to the Bandra railway station. They took a train to the Santacruz station, where they took another autorickshaw. Interestingly, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, was named as the perpetrator of the attack on social media.

Gupta and Pal's arrest represents a major development in the case as investigators try to determine the reason for the shooting and any possible connections to criminal groups. Mumbai police are anticipated to provide more information about the suspects and their role in the crime as the inquiry progresses.

In light of the frightening events, Arbaaz Khan issued a statement, dispelling rumours of the attack being a publicity stunt. In an Instagram post, Salman's brother penned, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place."

He furthered, "Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media."