Maya Ali's splendid Eid pics adored by fans

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 19:23:11 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry talented actor Maya Ali has uploaded a photo in white attire that left fans spell bounded.

She released a photo on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and the fans have loved the new photos of the Man Mayal actor.

The actor delicately choose the white dress on Eid and the fine work on the dress increased her beauty.

She was also wearing heavy earrings in her ears which accentuates the good looks of the actor.