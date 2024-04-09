Imran Abbas' recitation of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef' captivates listeners

Entertainment Entertainment Imran Abbas' recitation of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef' captivates listeners

He shared a video post featuring a heartfelt rendition of the Na’at

Follow on Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 02:10:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Imran Abbas has captivated hearts with his soulful rendition of the popular Na’at 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef', showcasing his mesmerising vocals.

Taking to Instagram, Imran Abbas shared a video post featuring a heartfelt rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef', a revered hymn dedicated to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Accompanying the video, Imran Abbas wrote in the caption, "On this blessed 27th night of Ramazan, I present the most precious gift I can offer to my admirers, this 'Qaseeda'."

Sharing the video recorded at beautiful locations, Imran Abbas also included a link to the complete rendition of the poem in his bio for those eager to experience the full version.