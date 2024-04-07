Aima Baig drops new song 'Long Time' on Eid

She shares a poster of her upcoming song

(Web Desk) – Aima Baig is all set to drop her new song on April 11, reveals a poster she shares on Instagram.

Aima Baig is undoubtedly one of Pakistan's most loved singers, but she was ravaged by a cheating scandal recently.

However, she has proved her nerves and come out of that worst phase of life. Now she appears to be all set once again to rock the music scene, as evident from her latest Instagram posts.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aima Baig wrote, "Since it's been a long time... Finally thinking about dropping a song on this Eid. What do you guys think! Maybe a poster tonight? Ya..."

Aima Baig shared a poster of her upcoming song along with its title on her official Instagram page with the caption: "Long Time”

"We made this song a long time ago - and i feel like now is the perfect time to release it on this Eid 11th april 2024.

I think everyone can relate to the lyrics in some capacity - lets hope you guys will like it.

Cant wait for you guys to listen and watch the MV, @thatlil.kid and @uzzifilms did an amazing job shooting the video - it’ll surely be a fun watch."