Sajal Ali all praise for Bilal Abbas on performing 'Ishq Murshid' with proficiency

Sajal Ali all praise for Bilal Abbas on performing 'Ishq Murshid' with proficiency

Published On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 17:02:15 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan entertainment industry famous actor Bilal Abbas’s popularity is touching new heights recently.

Most of the credit is due to his fabulous acting in the drama serial ‘Ishq Murshid’.

Fans and celebrities are united in praising the drama’s unique storytelling as well as the ensemble cast of the drama which has added its own mix of uniqueness.

The drama ‘Ishq Murshid’ based on a story revolving around love and is at the top of the list of favorite dramas of Pakistani viewers these days.

Bilal Abbas plays a dual role in the drama featuring as "Shahmeer and Fazal Baksh" and Dur-e-Fishan played her role as ‘Shibra’. The on-screen chemistry is being loved by the audience.

Bilal shared a picture of the 26th episode of the drama on Instagram on which he asked the fans how was today's episode.

In the comment section of the post, while Ishq Murshid's viewers were showered with love, Sajal Ali's reaction became the center of attention.

Sajal wrote in the comment, “congratulations Bilal! You have been rewarded for your art and your hard work, congratulations to the entire drama team.”

Bilal Abbas also reacted to this comment of the actor and wrote "Thank you very much, Sajal".

