Will children of Prince Harry meet Prince Charles?

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 17:20:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - In order to introduce his two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - to their grandfather - King Charles - Prince Harry is preparing for a moving trip back to his native country.

In May, the Duke of Sussex will travel to the UK to participate in a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral honoring the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary.

Although Meghan Markle's attendance is still pending confirmation, Prince Harry is really hoping she will be there with their kids in order to help arrange a meaningful encounter between his children and his father, who is presently receiving cancer treatment.

Harry is upbeat about the possibility of his family taking part in the service, a source close to the royal family revealed to the Daily Express.

The couple, now residing in California, is keen on nurturing stronger bonds between their children and Harry's extended family. The insider revealed, "Both Harry and Meghan are keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family, but she’s very anxious about returning to England."

King Charles has not had many chances to spend time with his grandkids, so the impending visit is very emotive. Though Harry and Meghan were prominent members of the royal family in the past, the king has only had one meeting with his granddaughter Lilibet, which was in June 2022 at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Prince Harry's attempts to heal the rift within the family are evidence of his desire for harmony and peace within the royal family. All eyes are focused on the possibility of a touching reunion between the generations as arrangements become ready, which will be a significant turning point in the continuing story of the royal family's journey.