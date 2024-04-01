Salman Khan opts out of Karan Johar's 'The Bull' after endless production delays

Entertainment Entertainment Salman Khan opts out of Karan Johar's 'The Bull' after endless production delays

The film is now stalled

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 02:17:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan and Karan Johar were set to reunite 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for the latter's production, The Bull. However, the film is now stalled.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar seem to be a jinxed collaboration. Twenty-five years after the actor starred in the filmmaker's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the two have been trying to reunite, but to no avail.

A Bollywood Hungama report now suggests that Salman has opted out of The Bull, an army film being produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

The Bull stalled?

Owing to production delays, The Bull has already been pushed thrice now. While Salman was happy to accommodate his dates so far, the actor now has to start filming for AR Murugadoss' next action flick, produced by his friend Sajid Nadiadwala.

"After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot.

That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” the report quotes an unnamed source.

“He might give another try to make Bull a reality, but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end.

If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project,” the source added.

The Bull was an army film supposed to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah-fame.

