Comedian Ramy Youssef's monologue calls for Palestinian freedom

He called for "Freeing the People of Palestine" in a powerful moment

(Web Desk) - It's time for the highlights of the Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue, a space where sarcasm meets comedy and cryptic jabs. Comedian Ramy Youssef was in no mood to let the opportunity go as well.

Youssef called for "Freeing the People of Palestine" in a powerful moment that shifted the tone of his comedic routine.

However, the monologue didn't stop there. Youssef also included a cryptic reference to "Freeing the Hostages," leaving viewers to wonder the additional layer.

The American stand-up comedian, actor, and Golden Globe winner, Youssef graced the SNL stage on March 30th.

Ramy Youssef started his monologue by joking about the coincidence of major events like Ramadan, Easter, and Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter release. “I’m the only one in my group who prays,” he says, adding that he’s surrounded by “sinners,” but they still come to him when they’re in trouble

Continuing, the comedian shared a story about his friend Ahmed. He remembered Ahmed calling him one day, requesting prayers for him and his family in Gaza.

“So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. I’m like, ‘God, please, please help Ahmed’s family.

Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.” Youssef said.

