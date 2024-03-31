Who gifted Hareem Shah luxury apartment in London?

She said a loving friend gifted her the apartment

31 Mar 2024 06:02:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hareem Shah, the most controversially famous Pakistani TikToker who has millions of followers on the video-sharing app and other social media platforms like Instagram, in a recent interview talked about how she manages living in an expensive city like London.

Answering the interviewer’s question, Hareem Shah said that a friend of her gifted her a furnished apartment in London and she is living there.

When asked about sources of her income and her earning from TikTok, Hareem Shah ignored the question about her earning from TikTok and said that accommodation was very expensive in London.

She said that a loving friend of her has gifted her a furnished apartment in London.

However, she stopped short of naming the loving friend who gifted her the expensive apartment.

After she faced harassment and blackmailing in London, she said, the British government too gave her a place to live in a five-star hotel. Therefore, she does not have to pay for accommodation in London. She said that money doesn’t matter for her as far as her living in London is concerned.

She said that her personal contacts and the love of her friends are sufficient for her while living in London.

Hareem said that many people can only desire to live in London and it takes years for many others to buy a home in London, but she is lucky to receive a beautiful and furnished apartment in gift in London. She said she is born lucky.

Recently, the TikToker was granted police protection in London after instances of harassment and threats from individuals who allege she robbed them of £6,000.

