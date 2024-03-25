Sehar Time Ramadan 14
Ali Zafar's 'heart swells with pride' as his mother receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Kanwal Ameen is a former vice chancellor of Home Economics University

(Web Desk) - Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has expressed his happiness as his mother Kanwal Ameen received Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day for her services in the field of education.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ali Zafar wrote, "My heart swells with pride as the son of a woman who has dedicated her whole and made countless sacrifices to serve in the field of Education. Today, she received Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day."

Kanwal Ameen, who is a former vice chancellor of the Home Economics University, acknowledged the receipt of the civil honour in these words, "Indebted and grateful to Allah for this grand moment in life. Thanks Pakistan for All the Opportunities;

Live long and prosper. Indeed, my amazing family's support always made it possible to give my best."

 

