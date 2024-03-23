Ivanka Trump seeks peace in mediation techniques

Entertainment Entertainment Ivanka Trump seeks peace in mediation techniques

Says mindfulness practice helped her fill her heart with 'gratitude'

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 15:11:59 PKT

New York (Web desk) - Amid legal troubles and finances issues her father Donald Trump is facing, Ivanka Trump has revealed she has found 'inner peace' through transcendental meditation as she reflected on the experience that led her to 'mental clarity.'

Apparently not caring about her father, she has been learning new meditation techniques.

The former First daughter, 42, took to Instagram to gush about the mindfulness practice that helped her fill her heart with 'gratitude.'

Ivanka has recently welcomed spring in a pink dress. She admitted she had explored many meditation practices over the years but has always come back to transcendental meditation, which silent practice that involves the repetition of a mantra for 15-20 minutes.

She shared a video of herself mid-practice as she donned a striped white jumpsuit and sat cross-legged and built 'resilience into the fabric of [her] day. '

She said: 'It was an honor to host an incredible evening of reflection and mindfulness led by my dear friend and teacher Bob Roth.

Ivanka isn't the first A-lister to develop a strong love for transcendental meditation.

Other celebs who have gushed about the practice include Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Cameron Diaz, Aziz Ansari, Gisele Bündchen, Lykke Li, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah, Sheryl Crow, Paul McCartney, Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger, Heather Graham, and Moby.

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld said transcendental mediation changed his life. He said he was so 'enthusiastic' about it. In 2018, Oprah termed the practice 'one of the most life-enhancing things she ever did.'

Katy Perry once even said the meditation technique was a 'game changer.' Ivanka has been showing her gratitude for more than just the meditation practice as she also welcomed spring with a huge smile earlier this week.

She welcomed the blooming spring flowers by showing off her stunning looks while donning a figure-hugging pink dress.