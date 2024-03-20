Rose Hanbury opens up about Prince William 'affair'

(Web Desk) - Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has been absent for a while. Amid her prolonged absence, an intense rumour of an affair between her husband, Prince William, and Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, went around on social media. This is what Rose Hanbury has to say about the 'affair'.

Who doesn't love gossip, and that too from the royal palace? Social media platforms were abuzz with rumours of an affair between Prince William and Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

This amid the continued absence of Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, after her abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace explained her absence due to her recovery phase from a planned abdominal surgery on January 19, assuring she would return by Easter, according to a report in the Business Insider.

Amid Kate's prolonged absence, the rumours of Prince William with Sarah Rose Hanbury consumed the internet. Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is a close friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

People went to the extent of suggesting that Prince William had a daughter with Hanbury.

However, Rose Hanbury, broke her silence on the rumour of affairs.

"The rumours are completely false," Rose Hanbury told The Business Insider.

Rose Hanbury, became the subject of widespread attention, including coverage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Colbert commented on the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's absence, suggesting it might be linked to rumours of her husband, Prince William, having an affair.

He referenced tabloid reports where William allegedly dismissed Kate's concerns about infidelity, sarcastically remarking, "Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."

“My heart goes out to poor Kate,” Colbert said.

He also name-dropped Rose Hanbury and said, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me - the Marchioness of Cholmondeley - what a beautiful name!”

Hanbury's ties to the royal family span generations. According to the NY Post, her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as one of the bridesmaids at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947.

