'My brother from Lahore': Yo Yo Honey Singh meets Faris Shafi

Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 17:16:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - The recent friendly exchange between Pakistani performer Faris Shafi and Indian rapper Honey Singh has excited fans on both sides of the border.

The Indian rapper posted a brief glimpse of their encounter at a recording studio on his Instagram site, perfectly capturing the spirit of their friendship with a kind and supportive comment.

The two musicians can be seen embracing in the photo.

Honey Singh wrote: “Welcome my brother from LAHORE the hip-hop Icon one and only @farishafi.”

In the posted photo Honey Singh is clad in an all-black look and Faris wears a chic grey kurta and pants.

Honey Singh had praised Faris in an earlier interview, calling him a remarkable artist.