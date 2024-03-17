Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcome baby boy

Entertainment Entertainment Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents welcome baby boy

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 16:35:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - About two years after the tragic passing of the famous Indian Punjab rapper Sidhu Moosewala, the parents of the musician have announced the birth of a baby boy in an enchanting turn of events.

Sidhu's father announced the happy news of his younger son's birth on his Instagram account.

Singh also shared a heartwarming photo of the infant along with the news, showing Sidhu's headshot on a celebratory cake in the background.

The singer's parents, Charan Kaur, 58, and Balkaur Singh, 60, were single parents, so the news is especially significant to them as the birth of his younger sibling was a big deal.

Sources revealed that Sidhu’s parents had opted for in vitro fertilization last year, undergoing the procedure abroad.

However, they had chosen to keep the news private until the procedure yielded successful results, underscoring the significance of the moment for the family.

Earlier, Singh rubbished rumours of the couple’s pregnancy, as reported by Pinkvilla last week. He posted in Punjabi on his IG account, “We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumours being circulated about the family.”

In February 2024, it had been reported that the couple had undergone IVF treatment to add to their family and were due to give birth in March, but Singh has now weighed in, and added in his Facebook post, “Any news will be shared by the family with all of you."

The shooting that claimed the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, a.k.a. musician Sidhu Moose Wala, in May 2022 was a devastating loss for Charan and Balkaur. There were four gunmen found. The singer was taken to the hospital, but before receiving treatment, he passed away from his wounds.

Born in June 1993, Sidhu was his parents' only child and a leader in the Punjabi music scene, rising to popularity in 2017. Millions of people have viewed his songs on YouTube, some of which were released posthumously. After the terrible effects of his passing, Sidhu's parents have taken the lead in promoting justice for their son.