'Andaz Apna Apna 2': Aamir Khan discloses script in progress

(Wevb Desk) - Bollywood actor Aamir Khan astonished fans with a major disclosue about the highly anticipated Andaz Apna Apna sequel during a special live Instagram session on March 14.

The actor revealed, amid a flurry of texts, that director Rajkumar Santoshi is now penning the script for Andaz Apna Apna 2, according to Pinkvilla.

“Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2," shared Aamir.

Expressing his excitement about the project, he added, "I’m glad he started thinking about it because I think it will be a great film for all of us to do and for audiences to watch."

However, he cautioned that the film is still in its beginning stage thereby lessening fans' expectations about its imminent release.

The news has excited fans who have been waiting a long time for the 1994 cult classic's sequel. Expectations are high for the iconic characters Amar and Prem, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, to make a comeback to the big screen.

Expressing mutual interest in working together, Aamir revealed, “Even I think we should do a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman and me, we were also contemplating that we must do a film together in our careers."

"We must try that we do a film together for us and for our audiences. So, we had this thought, now let’s see what happens. I hope if a good script is offered, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other.”

The actor's remarks have fueled speculation about the potential reunion of the Khan trio on the big screen, sparking hopes among fans for a blockbuster collaboration that transcends the boundaries of stardom and fame.