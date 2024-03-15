Why Hollywood celebrities wore red pins at Oscars 2024?

The pin symbolises collective support for ceasefire in Gaza

(Web Desk) - Most of the Hollywood celebrities showed up at the 96th Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre wearing red pins to express their support for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The pin features a striking design with a red circle, a orange-striped open hand, and an black heart at its centre.

Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo wore the pins in support of Artists4Ceasefire, a group of artists, who signed an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling for immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza Strip.

More than 400 actors such as Bradley Cooper, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Drake, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez have signed the letter.

“The pin symbolises collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,”