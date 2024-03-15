Why did Anzela Abbasi bid adieu to acting?

Our dramas have the same saas-bahu sagas

Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 01:31:26 PKT

(Web Desk) – In an interview, Actor Anzela Abbasi said she left dramas and acting because she was not agreed with the themes of dramas.

According to Anzela, “Our dramas have the same saas-bahu (mother-in-law – daughter-in-law) sagas which she does not agree with and this made her step away from acting.”

Actor Anzela Abbasi comes of a very talented family. Three generations of her family have served the media industry of Pakistan.

Her father Shamoon Abbasi and mother Javeria Abbasi are big stars while her aunt Anoushay Abbasi is also a very famous actress.

Anzela herself dabbled in acting like her family with a few projects and later on she started modelling.

Anzela has stopped acting and is now all set to start a career in music.

She talked about her image where she is considered to be bold by many.

She said she is not trying to change any norms and it is just that people are not familiar with who she is.

