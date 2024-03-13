Pregnancy diaries: Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, now Katrina-Vicky?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy rumours going viral

Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 00:54:48 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The world of Bollywood is abuzz with joyous news as yet another piece of news spreads about the star couple’s pregnancy.

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and more recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, now Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy rumors going viral.

The Internet is buzzing with speculation, and fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the “good news.”

Katrina Kaif’s polka-dotted outfit: A Clue?

Katrina Kaif, the stunning Bollywood actress, recently caught the eye of netizens with her chic airport look. As she was popped at the airport, her polka-dotted dress became the talk of the town.

But what’s the buzz all about? Could there be some exciting news on the horizon?

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a white-hued maxi dress adorned with black polka dots.

Paired with an oversized leather jacket, black boots, and stylish sunnies, Katrina exuded effortless charm.

Pregnancy Speculations

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Over the years, there has been a curious connection between polka dots and actresses’ pregnancies.

In 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made pregnancy announcement and she was seen wearing a black polka dot dress. Now, Katrina’s choice of attire sparked rumors once again.

