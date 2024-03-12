Rani Mukerji wins Best Actor-Female Award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

(Web Desk) - Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji, who has won immense critical and commercial acclaim for her heartwrenching performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, bagged the Best Actress award at the recently held Zee Cine Awards.

Rani won the award for her film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where she played a fiesty woman who took on a country to win back her children.

The film was a resounding hit at the box office, and it brought back belief that content cinema could pull people to theatres in this post-pandemic world.

Rani continues to shine on the big screen around the world; this prestigious accolade further solidifies her position as one of the most influential and admired actors of all time.

Rani looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she stunned at the red carpet in a satin brown saree. She closed her look with a stunning diamond necklace, open hair and nude make-up.

On receiving the trophy, Rani exclaimed, “This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded.

MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience, because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother.

I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me.

I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios – Shariq, Bhumika and Emmay Entertainment – Nikhil, Madhu, Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films won’t work in the theatres.

I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film. 2023 has been an important year for cinema because films like MCVN have got immense respect and love from the audience.

It is because of your love that I have been awarded with this honour. We get awards because of the love of our colleagues and the audience. Thank you very much once again for giving so much love to MCVN. I am very very grateful.