Why does Twinkle want her kids to 'just elope' and get married?

She shares hilarious reason

(Web Desk) - Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed a conversation with her sister Rinke Khanna.

In her Times of India column, Twinkle wrote that they had a conversation about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding party.

Talking about the same, the author and Akshay Kumar's wife said that she wants her kids to "just elope" and also shared the reason behind it.

She said, "My husband can barely stay awake after 10 pm, and we both get anxious about hosting dinner parties for over 20 people.

I pause for breath. If my children really want me to be happy, then the best thing they can do is just elope."

In the same column, Twinkle Khanna also discussed the recent three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Talking about her husband Akshay Kumar's energetic performance, Twinkle compared his vigorous dancing to the forced digging of an oil well in the soil of Jamnagar.

She said, “He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamnagar soil.”

Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.