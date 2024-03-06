What gift Asia's richest in-laws will give to new bride

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 18:31:02 PKT

(Web Desk) – The wedding ceremony of the Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s youngest has produced quite a show due to the pompous and ostentatious touch of the event.

Recently, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebration ended and sources said, around 100 million dollars have been spent on the wedding celebrations so far.

In the pre-wedding ceremonies held in the Indian city of Jamnagar, the most famous artists and singers of India and from around the world not only participated but also performed.

Meanwhile, the discussion of what the Asia’s richest father and mother-in-law would give as gift to the newly-wed couple.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani got married on 9 March, 2019 in Mumbai, Nita Ambani gifted her daughter-in-law Shloka a 91 diamond necklace worth INR451 crore as a wedding gift.

The 407-carat diamond necklace was named the world's most valuable necklace by Guinness World Records, designed by Lebanese jeweler Moawad.

It is being told in the Indian media that the mother and father-in-law i.e. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are in favor of giving an equally valuable gift to their daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.