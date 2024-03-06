Ambani events - Kangana Ranaut emulates Lata Mangeshkar

Entertainment Entertainment Ambani events - Kangana Ranaut emulates Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana says she is following Lata Mangeshkar by not attending pretentious events

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 18:14:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Outspoken Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut seems to poke fun at her colleagues who attended the lavish pre-wedding parties of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a recent post on her Instagram story.

Bollywood's A-list stars dazzled the three-day event with their participation, but Kangana took a different approach, evoking fascinating comparison with none other than Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, disclosed in an interview that the iconic singer had purportedly declined substantial offers to perform at private events.

Kangana, seizing this revelation, shed light on her own unique journey, articulating, “I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (Fashion ka Jalwa, Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi, London Thumkda, Sadi Galli, Vijay Bhawa etc.) to our credit.”

The star went on to elaborate on her position, underlining that she would never accept an offer to participate in award ceremonies or dance at weddings. Kangana argued for the wealth of integrity in a world of shortcuts, highlighting the value of character and dignity in the face of fame and fortune.

"However, despite several temptations, I never danced at weddings. I was also offered a lot of really popular item songs, but I quickly avoided award presentations as well.

The actress said, "In a world of shortcuts, the younger generation needs to understand that the only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money."

